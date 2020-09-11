Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Trading Down 3.5%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.47 and last traded at $63.47. Approximately 2,556 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.77.

TRRSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Trisura Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trisura Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

