Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 9,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 10,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SECYF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Secure Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and North Dakota. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, full service rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

