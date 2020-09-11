Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDY) Trading Down 1.1%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDY) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.96 and last traded at $22.96. 44 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Global International Equity Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000.

