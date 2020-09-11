Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FJNK) Trading Down 0.2%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FJNK) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $24.57. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 66,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN Shares Down 0.1%
iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN Shares Down 0.1%
iPath US Treasury 5 year Bull ETN Shares Up 12.3%
iPath US Treasury 5 year Bull ETN Shares Up 12.3%
Vngrd Glbl Liquidity Factor Unt Etf Stock Price Down 0.6%
Vngrd Glbl Liquidity Factor Unt Etf Stock Price Down 0.6%
Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December Shares Down 0.5%
Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December Shares Down 0.5%
OKYO Pharma Stock Price Down 4.3%
OKYO Pharma Stock Price Down 4.3%
North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF Shares Down 1.9%
North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF Shares Down 1.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report