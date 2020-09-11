AltaGas Canada (OTCMKTS:AGAAF) Trading Up 9%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

AltaGas Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGAAF) was up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.35. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69.

AltaGas Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGAAF)

AltaGas Canada Inc, a natural gas distribution utility company, provides rate-regulated utility services in northern British Columbia. It operates in Renewable Energy and Utilities segments. The company also holds interest in the Bear Mountain Wind Park, a 102 MW generating wind facility consisting of 34 turbines, a substation, and transmission and collector lines; and the northwest hydro facilities located in Tahltan first nation territory of Vancouver, British Columbia.

iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN Shares Down 0.1%
iPath US Treasury 5 year Bull ETN Shares Up 12.3%
Vngrd Glbl Liquidity Factor Unt Etf Stock Price Down 0.6%
Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December Shares Down 0.5%
OKYO Pharma Stock Price Down 4.3%
North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF Shares Down 1.9%
