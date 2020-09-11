Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

About Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)

Awilco Drilling PLC provides drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom and Norway. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Awilco Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Awilco Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.