Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 12,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 19,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11.

About Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF)

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the Vare? Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

