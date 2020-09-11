Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.82 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.82 ($0.17). Approximately 250,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,142,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.90 ($0.17).

PHAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam and Egypt. It holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126, located in the moderate to deep water Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

