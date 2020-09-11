Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Trading Down 6.3%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF)’s share price fell 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54.

Computershare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMSQF)

Computershare Limited provides investor, plan, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's issuer services comprise the provision of registry maintenance and related services; plan services operations include the provision of administration and related services for employee share and option plans; and communication services consist of document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning, and electronic delivery.

