OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Trading Up 0.3%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) was up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

