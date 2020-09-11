BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BAYRY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bayer has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

