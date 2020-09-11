Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PFI) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PFI) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.57 and last traded at $37.71. 4,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 12,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99.

