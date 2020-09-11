Greenland Minerals and Energy (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Shares Up 1.8%

Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 153,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 247,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Greenland Minerals and Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GDLNF)

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for rare earth elements, uranium, and zinc. It owns 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

