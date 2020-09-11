ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $144.51 on Wednesday. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $149.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.87.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.75). ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.