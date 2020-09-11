DEXUS Property Group (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

DEXUS Property Group (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23.

About DEXUS Property Group (OTCMKTS:DXSPF)

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $28.9 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

