Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:FRAN opened at $4.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Francesca’s has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.25.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($9.73) EPS for the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Francesca’s by 142.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Francesca’s by 269.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 130,016 shares in the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Francesca’s in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Francesca’s in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Francesca’s in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

