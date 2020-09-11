Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $150.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

