SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Get SVMK alerts:

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 116,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $2,611,188.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,417 shares of company stock worth $12,129,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SVMK by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SVMK by 491.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.