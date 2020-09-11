Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $5.62 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 15.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $97.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,115 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $74,511.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,511.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,115 shares of company stock valued at $126,161. Insiders own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 983,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,562,000 after buying an additional 558,382 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,457,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,475,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Francesca’s Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine
Francesca’s Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine
Ameriprise Financial Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine
Ameriprise Financial Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine
SVMK Downgraded by BidaskClub
SVMK Downgraded by BidaskClub
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine
Computer Programs & Systems Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
Computer Programs & Systems Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
Restoration Hardware Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Restoration Hardware Sees Unusually Large Options Volume


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report