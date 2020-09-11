Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $5.62 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 15.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $97.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,115 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $74,511.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,511.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,115 shares of company stock valued at $126,161. Insiders own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 983,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,562,000 after buying an additional 558,382 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,457,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,475,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

