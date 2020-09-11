Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPSI. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs & Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. Analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,289. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 8,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $231,112.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,699. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 474,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 137,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 99,261 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 246,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 91,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 210,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

