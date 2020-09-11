Restoration Hardware Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RH)

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 10,260 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the average daily volume of 6,412 call options.
Restoration Hardware stock opened at $385.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.65. Restoration Hardware has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $410.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.58.
Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 507.50%. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restoration Hardware will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Restoration Hardware
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.