Restoration Hardware Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RH)

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 10,260 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the average daily volume of 6,412 call options.

Restoration Hardware stock opened at $385.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.65. Restoration Hardware has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $410.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.58.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 507.50%. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restoration Hardware will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.38.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.