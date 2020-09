Restoration Hardware Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RH)

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 10,260 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the average daily volume of 6,412 call options.

Restoration Hardware stock opened at $385.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.65. Restoration Hardware has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $410.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.58.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 507.50%. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restoration Hardware will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.38.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, d├ęcor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

