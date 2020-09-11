Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.
Shares of CLNC opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. Colony Credit Real Estate has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $732.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.
Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile
Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
