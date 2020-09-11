Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of CLNC opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. Colony Credit Real Estate has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $732.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 600.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. Analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

