ValuEngine Upgrades Brunswick (NYSE:BC) to Hold

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $62.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -249.04 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $73.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,107,000 after buying an additional 395,640 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 17.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,708,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after buying an additional 259,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 31.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,422,000 after buying an additional 367,325 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 2.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,547,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,745,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,162,000 after buying an additional 109,552 shares during the last quarter.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

