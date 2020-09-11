TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. TPG Specialty Lending has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.67.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.85 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Judy S. Slotkin bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $138,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,265 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 87.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 59,187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 28,653 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 8.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 7.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.