TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.
Shares of TSLX stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. TPG Specialty Lending has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $23.67.
In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Judy S. Slotkin bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $138,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,265 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 87.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 59,187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 28,653 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 8.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 7.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.
TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile
TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
