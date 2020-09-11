Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 73.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 38,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 2,663.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 371,700 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,218,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,851,000 after buying an additional 103,914 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

