ValuEngine Upgrades Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) to “Hold”

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

NYSE MNR opened at $14.20 on Friday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,756,000 after acquiring an additional 456,299 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter worth about $5,493,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 74.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 448,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the second quarter worth about $6,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.