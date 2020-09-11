Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Workday from $206.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.90.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $207.31 on Friday. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $248.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $13,870,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 449,706 shares of company stock worth $94,091,505. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 34,165 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 275.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $1,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

