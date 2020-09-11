ValuEngine Upgrades GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) to Buy

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GlycoMimetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

GLYC stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $163.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 54.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 54.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

