Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
DESP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Despegar.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.
NYSE:DESP opened at $7.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.10.
About Despegar.com
Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
See Also: What does a hold rating mean?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.