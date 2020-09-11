Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

DESP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Despegar.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

NYSE:DESP opened at $7.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter worth about $9,159,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Despegar.com by 17.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Despegar.com by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Despegar.com by 21.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 806,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 142,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter worth about $393,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

