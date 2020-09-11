Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

ENDP stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $638.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.42. Endo International has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $7.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. The firm had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

