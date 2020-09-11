Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.
ENDP stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $638.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.42. Endo International has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $7.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
