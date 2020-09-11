Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) Critical Review

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and Passage Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals $2.07 million 11.80 -$23.33 million ($2.70) -0.50 Passage Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Passage Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals N/A -183.63% -68.89% Passage Bio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and Passage Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals 0 4 0 0 2.00 Passage Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%. Passage Bio has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.94%. Given Sunesis Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sunesis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Passage Bio.

Summary

Passage Bio beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies. The company is also developing SNS-510, which is in preclinical pharmacology studies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematologic malignancies; TAK-580, a pan-Raf inhibitor program that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric low-grade glioma; and vosaroxin, a topoisomerase 2 inhibitor, which completed a Phase 3 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. It has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of PDK1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis. It is also developing small molecule product candidate KER-047 that is being developed for the treatment of anemia, as well as for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, or FOP, and is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial; and KER-012 being developed for the treatment of disorders associated with bone loss, such as osteoporosis and osteogenesis imperfecta, and for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

