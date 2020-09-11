DHT (NYSE:DHT) and Castor Maritime (NYSE:CTRM) Financial Analysis

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

DHT (NYSE:DHT) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DHT and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
DHT 36.38% 28.92% 15.01%
Castor Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

DHT has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DHT and Castor Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
DHT $535.07 million 1.48 $73.68 million $0.57 9.42
Castor Maritime $5.97 million 0.06 $1.09 million N/A N/A

DHT has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.0% of DHT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DHT and Castor Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
DHT 0 2 3 0 2.60
Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

DHT presently has a consensus target price of $7.48, suggesting a potential upside of 39.20%. Given DHT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DHT is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Summary

DHT beats Castor Maritime on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

