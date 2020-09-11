Contrasting Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) and TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV)

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) and TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and TrovaGene’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TrovaGene $250,000.00 264.26 -$16.41 million ($2.80) -2.14

Poseida Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TrovaGene.

Profitability

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and TrovaGene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A TrovaGene -3,688.31% -202.00% -122.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and TrovaGene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 TrovaGene 0 0 2 0 3.00

Poseida Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 149.55%. TrovaGene has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.33%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than TrovaGene.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of TrovaGene shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of TrovaGene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats TrovaGene on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Further, it offers gene therapies for rare and life-threatening diseases, including Ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency and methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), and genetic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

