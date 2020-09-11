Head to Head Contrast: Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) & Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) and Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Proto Labs and Arcosa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proto Labs 0 5 1 0 2.17 Arcosa 0 1 3 0 2.75

Proto Labs currently has a consensus target price of $98.00, indicating a potential downside of 34.70%. Arcosa has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.89%. Given Arcosa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcosa is more favorable than Proto Labs.

Risk and Volatility

Proto Labs has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcosa has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proto Labs and Arcosa’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proto Labs $458.73 million 8.74 $63.65 million $2.35 63.86 Arcosa $1.74 billion 1.24 $113.30 million $2.35 18.97

Arcosa has higher revenue and earnings than Proto Labs. Arcosa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Proto Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Proto Labs and Arcosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proto Labs 12.99% 10.02% 8.66% Arcosa 6.32% 6.86% 5.11%

Summary

Proto Labs beats Arcosa on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc. manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction. It serves concrete producers; commercial, residential, industrial, and highway contractors; manufacturers of masonry products; state and local governments; and equipment rental dealers. The Energy Equipment Group segment provides structural wind towers for wind turbine producers; steel utility structures for electricity transmission and distribution; and pressurized and non-pressurized storage and distribution containers that store and transport various products, such as propane, anhydrous ammonia, and natural gas liquids. The Transportation Products Group segment offers hopper barges, tank barges, fiberglass covers, hatches, castings, and winches for commercial marine transportation companies and industrial shippers; axles, circular forgings, and coupling devices for freight, tank, locomotive, and passenger rail transportation equipment, as well as for other industrial uses; and cast components for use in the industrial and mining sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

