Reviewing Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ:PACQ) & Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NASDAQ:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ:PACQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Acquisition has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

53.0% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Pure Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Pure Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Pure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance -20.85% 8.61% 3.21% Pure Acquisition N/A -5.71% -0.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Pure Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 3.45 $98.08 million $1.64 6.45 Pure Acquisition N/A N/A $3.79 million N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Pure Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 6 1 0 2.00 Pure Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus target price of $12.14, suggesting a potential upside of 14.88%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Pure Acquisition.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Pure Acquisition on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

About Pure Acquisition

Pure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

