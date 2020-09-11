$6.97 Million in Sales Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) will report $6.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $8.35 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $25.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $31.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $84.38 million, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $114.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 6,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $272,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $593,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $1,294,519.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,330 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,578 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 124,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the period. AXA bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,484,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCPH opened at $44.18 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $71.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 12.30.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

