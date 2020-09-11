FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Trading Down 1.8%

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) were down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.79 and last traded at $42.17. Approximately 11,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 20,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,016,000.

