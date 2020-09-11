FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Trading Down 1.8%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) were down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.79 and last traded at $42.17. Approximately 11,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 20,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,016,000.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SBI and Wins Finance Critical Review
SBI and Wins Finance Critical Review
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and Passage Bio Critical Review
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and Passage Bio Critical Review
Head to Head Contrast: Assurant & Hallmark Financial Services
Head to Head Contrast: Assurant & Hallmark Financial Services
DHT and Castor Maritime Financial Analysis
DHT and Castor Maritime Financial Analysis
1st Capital Bank & Harleysville Financial Critical Analysis
1st Capital Bank & Harleysville Financial Critical Analysis
SUMMIT THERAPEU/S vs. ANCHIANO THERAP/S Head-To-Head Comparison
SUMMIT THERAPEU/S vs. ANCHIANO THERAP/S Head-To-Head Comparison


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report