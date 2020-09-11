Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $476.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to report sales of $476.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $481.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $471.86 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $526.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.36%.

VNTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Venator Materials from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

VNTR opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.80. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Venator Materials by 9,195.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 44,047 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Venator Materials by 19.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Venator Materials by 238.8% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Venator Materials by 195.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

