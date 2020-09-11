Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce $82.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.15 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $83.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $309.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.30 million to $314.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $313.72 million, with estimates ranging from $290.05 million to $326.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%.

BBCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.

In other Concrete Pumping news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $383,013.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 957,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,801.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $25,106.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 891,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,864 shares of company stock worth $418,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 114,793 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 475,566 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.