ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 214.78 ($2.81).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConvaTec Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 167 ($2.18) to GBX 172 ($2.25) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 206 ($2.69) to GBX 208 ($2.72) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Heather Mason bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($25,872.21).

LON CTEC opened at GBX 185 ($2.42) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 154.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 197.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 196.17. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 142.40 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.64%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

