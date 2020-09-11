Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 457.47 ($5.98) and last traded at GBX 452.50 ($5.91). 4,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 53,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 428.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 407.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.11 million and a P/E ratio of 41.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.87%.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software segment provides a suite of specialized finance management software applications for banking, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications customers.

