Analyzing CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. CubeSmart pays out 78.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ventas pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ventas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares CubeSmart and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 24.34% 8.94% 4.01% Ventas 10.49% 3.88% 1.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CubeSmart and Ventas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $643.91 million 9.70 $169.12 million $1.69 19.08 Ventas $3.87 billion 4.20 $433.02 million $3.85 11.33

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than CubeSmart. Ventas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of CubeSmart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ventas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CubeSmart and Ventas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 3 6 2 0 1.91 Ventas 5 11 2 0 1.83

CubeSmart presently has a consensus price target of $29.40, suggesting a potential downside of 8.84%. Ventas has a consensus price target of $42.53, suggesting a potential downside of 2.50%. Given Ventas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ventas is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Volatility and Risk

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ventas beats CubeSmart on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems. Through its Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing, facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. References to ?Ventas? or the ?Company? mean Ventas, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries unless otherwise expressly noted.

