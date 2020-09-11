Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) were down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70. Approximately 6,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 25,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XSVM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 281.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

