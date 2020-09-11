Zacks: Analysts Expect Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) to announce sales of $354.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $381.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.00 million. Roku reported sales of $260.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.22.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total value of $296,934.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.41, for a total value of $6,314,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,997 shares of company stock valued at $58,046,659 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Roku by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after buying an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,504,000 after purchasing an additional 806,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Roku by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,151,000 after purchasing an additional 741,898 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 21.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,306,000 after purchasing an additional 414,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,351,000 after purchasing an additional 76,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $159.44 on Friday. Roku has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $185.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of -138.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

