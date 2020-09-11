Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) PT Raised to $29.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 46.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.08.

GWLIF opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

