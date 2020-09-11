$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will post $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $6.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLY. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.72.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.66. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Ally Financial by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 148,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 50,516 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 76,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,525,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,308,000 after acquiring an additional 127,626 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

