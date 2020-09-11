Brokerages Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.78 Million

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) to report $139.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.22 million to $140.33 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $131.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $554.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.75 million to $554.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $598.14 million, with estimates ranging from $588.17 million to $608.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $136.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.43 million.

HRTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $2,489,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $2,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $347.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.54. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

