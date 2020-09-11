$131.65 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) to announce $131.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.65 million to $136.41 million. Diamond S Shipping posted sales of $141.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year sales of $686.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $670.65 million to $695.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $711.13 million, with estimates ranging from $629.44 million to $776.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 12.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on DSSI. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.84.

Shares of DSSI stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Diamond S Shipping has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSSI. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,750,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter worth about $1,017,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

