$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) to post $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. The Wendy’s reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $7.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded The Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRI opened at $89.95 on Friday. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

