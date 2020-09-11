Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.43 Million

Analysts expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will report sales of $419.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $413.00 million and the highest is $432.03 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $416.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SEI Investments by 5.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 24.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SEI Investments by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SEI Investments by 33.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $50.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

